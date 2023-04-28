METALS-Copper set for biggest monthly loss since June 2022 on demand woes

Recasts, adds stocks data, updates prices

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday and were headed for their biggest monthly drop since June, as global economic headwinds and weak demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.7% at $8,531 a tonne by 0816 GMT. The contract has lost 5.2% so far this month. Throughout April, copper prices, viewed as a gauge of economic health, were under pressure.

China posted lower-than-expected demand for April, with participants struggling to see clear signs of any significant improvement.

"Demand indicators remain mixed in China, with construction activity stabilising around 2022 levels and property sales turning lower again," said Lynn Zhao, a commodity strategist at Macquarie.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1% to 67,410 yuan ($9,738.66) a tonne but was down 3.5% this month.

A weaker dollar also supported gains, as it makes the greenback-priced commodity less expensive for those holding other currencies.

The falling prices triggered bargain buying, as supply headwinds still weighed on the market, an ANZ research note said.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE fell 6.1% on Friday to 137,095 tonnes, down 42% from a peak in February. CU-STX-SGH

Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd 1208.HKrecorded a 15% on-year drop in its first-quarter copper production.

LME aluminium CMAL3 nudged 0.3% lower to $2,312 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 1.5% to $23,740. Zinc CMZN3 rose 0.2% to $2,625.50, tin CMSN3 gained 0.1% to $25,915, and lead CMPB3 ticked up 0.9% to $2,118.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.5% to 18,470 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.2% to 15,255 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 climbed 2% to 212,380 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.3% to 182,320 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% at 21,280 yuan.

SHFE will be closed from May 1-3 for a national holiday.

($1 = 6.9219 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

