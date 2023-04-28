METALS-Copper set for biggest monthly loss since June 2022 on demand woes

Recasts, adds comments, updates prices

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, viewed as a gauge of economic health, were headed for their biggest monthly loss since June 2022 on Friday, dragged by global economic headwinds and weak demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.3% at $8,609 a tonne by 0446 GMT. The contract has lost 4.3% so far this month.

The daily gains were supported by a weaker dollar, which makes the greenback-priced commodity less expensive for those holding other currencies.

Also, falling pricestriggered opportunistic buying, as supply headwinds still weighed on the market, according to an ANZ research note.

Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK recorded a 15% on-year drop in its first quarter copper production to 58,644 tonnes, while it maintained full-year copper production guidance at between 305,000 tonnes and 353,000 tonnes.

Throughout April, prices of copper, used widely in construction, transportation and home appliances sectors, were under pressure.

"Demand indicators remain mixed in China, with construction activity stabilizing around 2022 levels and property sales turning lower again," said Lynn Zhao, a commodity strategist at Macquarie.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.7% to 67,250 yuan ($9,722.70) a tonne but was down 3% so far in March.

LME aluminium CMAL3 nudgedup 0.1% to $2,321 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 rose 1% to $2,646.50, tin CMSN3gained 1.9% to $26,380, and lead CMPB3 ticked up 0.8% to $2,115.50. Nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $23,900.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.5% to 18,475 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.2% to 15,255 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.4% to 211,020 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.2% to 183,960 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% at 21,265 yuan.

SHFE will be closed from May 1-3 for a national holiday.

($1 = 6.9168 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Eileen Soreng)

