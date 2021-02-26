METALS-Copper set for best month since late 2016 on tight supply, demand hopes

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Friday as a week-long rally in base metals ran out of steam, but the metal was on track for its best month since November 2016 on low inventories and bright demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 shed 2% to $9,226 a tonne by 0705 GMT, but was up 17.5% so far in February.

On Thursday, LME copper hit its highest since August 2011 of $9,617 a tonne, 5.6% below its record high of $10,190 marked in February 2011.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed down 2.1% at 67,950 yuan ($10,507.68) a tonne, but marked its best month since November 2016.

"Investor sentiment towards base metals - particularly towards green transition metals such as copper, nickel and lithium - remains very positive for now, which is likely to push prices even higher in the near term," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

"However, we believe that base metal prices will soon peak and ease later in the year. The current rally in prices is being driven by overly bullish sentiment towards the COVID-19 demand recovery and decarbonisation trends, and we believe a more nuanced fundamental picture will emerge in the coming quarters."

Shanghai aluminium bucked the trend, rising 1.4% to close at its highest since September 2011 at 17,465 yuan a tonne, on solid demand and fears of supply disruptions from China's Inner Mongolia region, traders said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peru's Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N plans to push forward new and pending projects as demand from China and constrained supply generally help propel a global price rally, an executive said.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1% to $2,213 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.4% to $2,849 a tonne and tin CMSN3 dropped 3.1% to $256,005 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 3.2% to 140,490 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin SSNcv1 tumbled 4.5% to 184,400 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4667 yuan)

