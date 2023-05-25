METALS-Copper set for 6th weekly drop on global slowdown worries, dollar strength

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices were set for a sixth consecutive weekly fall, even as prices inched higher on Friday after global economic slowdown concerns and dollar strength triggered sell-offs earlier this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $7,978.50 a tonne, as of 0216 GMT, but down 3.3% so far in the week.

Friday's gains came as the recent sell-offs were seen as overdone, ANZ analysts said in a research note.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic indicator, sank below $8,000 a tonne this week for the first time since November, amid jitters over U.S. debt ceiling and signs of a global economic slowdown.

Expectations that U.S. interest rates could remain higher for longer than initially expected also supported the dollar.

The greenback stood near a two-month high against its major peers on Friday and was headed for a third weekly gain, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the dollar-priced commodity.

The copper market was also under pressure from rising supply and persistently weak demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.6% at 63,650 yuan ($9,208.49) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.7% to $2,216.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 fell 1% to $24,350, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.4% to $2,066.50, and nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $21,160, while zinc CMZN3 gained 0.3% to $2,278.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 17,755 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was little changed at 15,245 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.5% at 166,890 yuan, tin SSNcv1 ticked up 0.9% to 198,750 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.8% at 19,010 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.