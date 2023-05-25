News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper set for 6th weekly drop on global slowdown worries, dollar strength

Credit: REUTERS/MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA

May 25, 2023 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices were set for a sixth consecutive weekly fall, even as prices inched higher on Friday after global economic slowdown concerns and dollar strength triggered sell-offs earlier this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $7,978.50 a tonne, as of 0216 GMT, but down 3.3% so far in the week.

Friday's gains came as the recent sell-offs were seen as overdone, ANZ analysts said in a research note.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic indicator, sank below $8,000 a tonne this week for the first time since November, amid jitters over U.S. debt ceiling and signs of a global economic slowdown.

Expectations that U.S. interest rates could remain higher for longer than initially expected also supported the dollar.

The greenback stood near a two-month high against its major peers on Friday and was headed for a third weekly gain, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the dollar-priced commodity.

The copper market was also under pressure from rising supply and persistently weak demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.6% at 63,650 yuan ($9,208.49) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.7% to $2,216.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 fell 1% to $24,350, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.4% to $2,066.50, and nickel CMNI3 eased 0.3% to $21,160, while zinc CMZN3 gained 0.3% to $2,278.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 17,755 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was little changed at 15,245 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.5% at 166,890 yuan, tin SSNcv1 ticked up 0.9% to 198,750 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.8% at 19,010 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.