METALS-Copper set for 6th weekly drop on demand worries

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Friday on improved sentiment, while heading for a sixth weekly loss with lingering macro economic concerns, which also darkened metals demand outlook against rising supplies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $8,025.50 a tonne, as of 0415 GMT, but down 2.7% so far in the week.

Friday's gains came after the progress made in the U.S. ceiling negotiations, noted analysts at Dongwu Futures.

Jitters over the debt negotiation and signs of a global economic slowdown sent copper prices below $8,000 a tonne earlier this week for the first time since November.

Expectations that U.S. interest rates could remain higher for longer than initially expected also supported the dollar.

The greenback stood near a two-month high against its major peers on Friday and was headed for a third weekly gain, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the dollar-priced commodity.

Market fundamentals also deteriorated by the rising production at copper mines and persistently tepid demand, according to analysts at Antaike.

Participants in China expect to see arrivals of copper shipped from Democratic Republic of Congo in June, after China's CMOC reached an agreement with the local government and resumed its exports.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.6% at 63,650 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 held steady at $2,230 a tonne, tin CMSN3 fell 0.8% to $24,420, lead CMPB3 slipped 0.2% to $2,070, while nickel CMNI3 added 0.3% to $21,300, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.4% to $2,303.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.8% to 17,900 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 ticked 0.1% up at 15,260 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was up 1% at 167,720 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was up 1.1% to 199,150 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 added 0.5% at 19,250 yuan.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

