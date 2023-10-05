News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Copper set for 4th straight fall on high inventory, firm dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

October 05, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices were on track for a fourth straight session of declines, pressured by rising inventories and a firm dollar, but trading volumes were tepid as top consumer China is on holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% to $7,916 per metric ton by 0742 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.5% to $2,235.50, while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $2,482.50.

LME inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 168,425 tons, leaping 211% since mid-July.

The dollar was flat and hovered near the highest in 11 months, making greenback-priced metals expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME copper has lost 4.4% so far this week, on track for the biggest weekly decline since November 2022, but the contract also rose as much as 0.4% earlier in the session.

"It's discount hunters but there was not enough volume... so price is still fragile and could break anytime," said a metals trader.

LME lead CMPB3 rose 0.1% to $2,119.50 a ton and tin CMSN3 rose 0.9% to $24,150.

LME nickel CMNI3 shed 0.5% to $18,625, having lost 38% so far this year, the worst performer across all LME base metals.

"We are revising down our nickel price forecast for 2023 to $22,000 a ton from $23,500 a ton as global nickel production continues to rise, pushing the market into a deeper surplus," said Fitch Solutions analysis unit BMI said in a report.

Production ramp-up in Indonesia and China will continue into 2024, and nickel prices will likely average $20,600 a ton, lower than this year, BMI analysts said.

The LME cash nickel has been trading at a discount to the three-month contract MNI0-3 since June 21, indicating ample nearby supply.

Nickel inventory in LME-registered warehouse MNISTX-TOTAL was last at 42,174 tons, up 13% since the beginning of September.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.