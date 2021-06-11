METALS-Copper rises; set for weekly fall on fears of China's price curbs

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Friday in London, as the dollar weakened, but the contract was set for a weekly decline on fears that China will introduce limits on commodity prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $9,907 a tonne by 0519 GMT, but it was down 0.5% for the week.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.6% to 71,070 yuan ($11,128.68) a tonne

After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on - leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure, which made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

"We expect near-term stabilization after copper and aluminium, especially, reached fresh-new highs in May," said Fitch Solutions analysts in a note.

"Nevertheless, there should be no collapse and prices will remain elevated compared to previous years, on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar, tight fundamentals and positive investor sentiment due to the ongoing global economic recovery."

However, copper was under pressure as authorities in China, the world's top consumer of the metal, vowed to control a surge in commodities prices, as producer inflation in May hit its highest in over 12 years.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,490.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 advanced 0.7% to $2,190 a tonne. ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 2.3% to 18,930 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 increased 2.2% to 135,060 yuan a tonne.

* China is looking to release 800,000-900,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from its state reserves as soon as next month to ease high prices for the metal, consultancy CRU said in a note to clients, citing local market contacts.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.3862 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.