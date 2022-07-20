Commodities

METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar, upbeat risk sentiment

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Copper and most other industrial metals rebounded on Wednesday as the dollar weakened, while strong U.S. company earnings and easing recession fears boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

By Brijesh Patel

July 20 (Reuters) - Copper and most other industrial metals rebounded on Wednesday as the dollar weakened, while strong U.S. company earnings and easing recession fears boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.8% to $7,408 a tonne by 0702 GMT.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trading up 0.6% to 56,840 yuan ($8,419.74) a tonne.

"This push up (in metals) is just a reflection of higher risk appetite after last night's U.S. equity rally. In addition, there is some USD weakness that is supporting commodities," a Singapore-based metals trader said.

"I think copper will test the $7,475 level and break past it this afternoon and use the level as a temporary base for the rest of week."

Asian shares extended a global rally, as the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift sentiment and ease fears of a recession. MKTS/GLOB.N

Copper, used in power and construction and often seen as a gauge for global economic health, fell below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since November 2020 last week on demand worries due to slowing economic growth in top consumer China and elsewhere.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar =USD extended its losing streak to a fourth day to hover near two-week low, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

RATES: China kept its monthly benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged, matching market expectations.

COPPER: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L lowered its full-year copper output target following a leak in an underground pipeline that transports concentrate from its flagship project.

DATA: New U.S. home-building activity fell to a nine-month low in June and permits for new construction projects slipped as well, the latest indication of a cooling housing market as surging mortgage rates reduce affordability.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.9% to $2,409 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.9% to $2,973.50, nickel CMNI3 climbed 3% to $21,205, lead CMPB3 was up 0.3% at $1,993 and tin CMSN3 fell 1.3% to $24,500.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.7%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1%, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.6%, lead SPBcv1 was down 0.1% and tin SSNcv1 lost 1.2%.

($1 = 6.7508 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular