METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar; China COVID woes persist

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose marginally on Wednesday, lifted by a weaker U.S. dollar, although a possible surge in COVID-19 infections in Beijing posed short-term risks and kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.08% at $8,504 a tonne by 0441 GMT, after having hit its highest since June 23, at $8,629, in the previous trading session.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.65% at 66,340 yuan ($9,532.43) a tonne.

The dollar weakened after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, strengthening the view that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. USD/

"(A) weakening USD is another tailwind at the moment," said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ Research.

Meanwhile, a week after China began dismantling its tough zero-COVID controls, the World Health Organization warned of "very tough" times ahead and state media reported on seriously ill patients at hospitals in Beijing, raising fears of a wave of infections.

"We remain cautious as this surprised reopening during winter could lead to rapid spread of infections through households and offices," Kumari said, adding that this remained a short-term risk for recovery in industrial activity.

"Falling copper spot premium still suggests weaker demand."

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.24% at $2,455 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 was down 0.05% at $3,317, and lead CMPB3 weakened 0.7% to $2,190.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,775 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.62% to 195,400 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.4% to 24,785 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.05% to 218,060 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 was down 0.45% to 15,545 yuan.

($1 = 6.9594 yuan)

