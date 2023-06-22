METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar and falling inventory

Updates prices at 0813 GMT, recasts

June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday in tepid Chinese holiday trade as a weaker dollar and low inventories lent support, but sentiment was still weighed down by a lack of meaningful Chinese stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was up 1.1% at $8,693.50 per metric tonne at 0813 GMT, having fallen as much as 0.6% earlier in Asian trading hours.

LME data released at 0800 GMT showed falling copper inventories, pressuring an already tight supply in the exchange warehouse network.

A weaker dollar .DXY also made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.9% to $2,243, nickel CMNI3 increased 1% to $21,445, zinc CMZN3climbed 2% to $2,464.50 per metric tonne, tin CMSN3 advanced 1.6% to $27,735, while lead CMPB3 increased 0.8% to $2,189.50.

The Chinese market is closed for a public holiday during June 22-23 and will reopen on June 26.

China also unveiled a $72 billion tax break package over four years for electric vehicles and green cars, lending metals some support.

"It (the tax break) is not enough to kickstart the economy, because it is not a firehose. Nonetheless, it is a good targeted approach," said a metals trader.

"Next week, there will be an extension to the downside on metals prices until China adds more stimulus, but the Shanghai Futures Exchange will be back so there will be more trading volume," the trader said.

The supportive measures China announced, including widely-expected rate cuts, were "disappointing", the trader added.

The market is still hoping China would release more measures to boost its economic growth following poor data.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.