Commodities

METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar and China demand hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

March 07, 2023 — 12:56 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds quotes

March 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Tuesday as a softer dollar made the greenback-priced metal cheaper for holders of other currencies, while consumption in China was seen improving this month.

The dollar was subdued ahead of a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which could influence the U.S. central bank's interest rate policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $8,936.50 a tonne by 0502 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.3% to 69,710 yuan ($10,051.19) a tonne.

Copper prices were also boosted by expectation that demand from top consumer China would improve from as early as March, although a lower-than-expected economic growth target dented some of the hopes.

"Downstream (Chinese copper) procurement is currently showing signs of a gradual recovery," Huatai Futures said in a report.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was almost unchanged at $2,383 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.6% to $3,051.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% to $24,525 a tonne and lead CMPB3 fell 0.6% to $2,110 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.6% to 190,520 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.7% to 23,540 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was up 0.2% at 199,920 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.1% to 18,680 yuan a tonne.

Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $125-$145 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 45%-71% from this quarter, five sources told Reuters.

The offers, if agreed by buyers, would mark the first increase in six quarters and the highest level since the October-December quarter in 2022, reflecting a view from producers that demand from automakers is set to pick up.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9355 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.