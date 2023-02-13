METALS-Copper rises on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged higher on Tuesday, as a weaker U.S. dollar made greenback-denominated metals more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $8,955 a tonne by 0300 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.7% to 68,630 yuan ($10,072.95) a tonne.

The dollar eased as investors braced for U.S. inflation data due later in the day, amid tentative signs that inflation there is cooling.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.Ncut its first-quarter copper sales forecast after heavy rains and landslides shut operations at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia over the weekend, with the mine not expected to be back online until the end of the month.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.8% to $2,431.50 a tonne and lead CMPB3 increased 0.6% to $2,108.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 fell 1.2% to $27,200 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 18,545 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 23,165 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 increased 0.2% to 15,270 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.7% to 215,540 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.1% to 207,140 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Jan

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Dec

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Jan

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q4

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA Jan

1330 US Core CPI YY, NSA Jan

1330 US CPI MM, SA Jan

1330 US CPI YY, NSA Jan

1330 US CPI Wage Earner Jan

($1 = 6.8133 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

