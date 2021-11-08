METALS-Copper rises on upbeat macro data from China, U.S., low inventories

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, buoyed by strong Chinese exports data, improving jobs market in the United States and low inventories of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.1% to $9,529.50 a tonne by 0328 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.9% to 70,130 yuan ($10,961.24) a tonne.

Exports growth in China - the world's biggest copper consumer - beat forecasts in October on booming global demand, easing power crunch and supply chain improvement.

Inventories of the metal in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH fell to 37,482 tonnes, the lowest since June 2009, and stockpiles in bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON fell to a record low of 206,400 tonnes.

In addition, strong U.S. employment data and the U.S. congress passing a long-delayed $1-billion U.S. infrastructure bill last week also aided sentiment.

Copper is widely used in infrastructure projects and also often used as a gauge of global economic health.

* China's copper imports in October rose for a second month, official data showed, as traders took advantage of a short period of favourable pricing to bring in bonded stocks.

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.7% to $19,300 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.5% to $3,213 a tonne and lead CMPB3 shed 0.4% to $2,342 a tonne.

* ShFE lead SPBcv1 lost 1% to 15,480 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.6% to 22,880 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.8% to 142,450 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 276,050 yuan a tonne.

