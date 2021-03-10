Commodities

METALS-Copper rises on U.S. stimulus cheer, Chile supply threat

Copper prices rose on Thursday as the United States moved to pass a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill, while a potential strike in top producer Chile threatened supply.

    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> rose
0.6% to $8,914 a tonne by 0200 GMT, while the most-traded May
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange <SCFcv1> edged
up 0.5% to 66,000 yuan ($10,156.03) a tonne.
    The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill on
Wednesday, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in
American history, in an effort to recover the world's biggest
economy. [nL1N2L811C]
    Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
    Meanwhile, workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper
mine in Chile voted to reject the company's latest contract
offer, paving the way for a strike and threatening the already
fragile mine supply of the metal. [nL1N2L72EI]
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME aluminium <CMAL3> rose 0.7% to $2,183 a tonne and
nickel <CMNI3> increased 0.8% to $16,185 a tonne. ShFE aluminium
<SAFcv1> climbed 1.8% to 17,390 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel
<SNIcv1> advanced 0.8% to 121,420 yuan a tonne.    
    * LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> rose to their
highest since Jan. 21 at 88,025 tonnes, while Yangshan copper
premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $70 a tonne, its lowest since Jan.
21.
    * Aluminium stockpiles in LME warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL> fell
to their lowest since April 2020 at 1.28 million tonnes.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks were set to open slightly higher, following
Wall Street's momentum, after a report on U.S. consumer prices
calmed concerns about inflation, helping steer the Dow Jones
Industrial Average to a record close. [MKTS/GLOB]    
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1245  EU   ECB Refinancing Rate  March
    1245  EU   ECB Deposit Rate       March
    1330  US   Initial Jobless Clm   Weekly
    1700  US   Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial 
               accounts of the United States
        
($1 = 6.4986 yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)
 ((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters
Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
