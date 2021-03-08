Commodities

METALS-Copper rises on U.S. stimulus and higher Chinese imports

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices gained on Monday after the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and top consumer China boosted imports of the metal while its exports hit records.

China, which accounts for about half of all metals demand, imported 4.7% more copper in January-February despite a recent spike in prices while exports grew at a record pace.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $8,851 a tonne by 1215 GMT. The price is down about 7% from a near 10-year high of $9,617 a tonne touched last month.

"The import data shows that China is still seeing strong demand. We are in a bull market and I don't think there's anything to stop copper going higher," said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

Analysts at Citi ramped up their bullish bets on Monday, saying copper should reach $10,500 a tonne within three months as the gap between end-use consumption and mine supply reaches a record high.

STIMULUS: The U.S. Senate passed the relief plan on Saturday, a major milestone for the bill expected to boost the recovery in the world's biggest economy. Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

TREATMENT: Spot treatment charges for copper concentrate in China AM-CN-CUCONC slumped to their lowest in more than 10 years on Monday at $36.50 a tonne, according to an assessment by Asia Metals, underscoring tight feedstock for smelters.

Platts quoted the treatment charges at $32 a tonne.

PREMIUM: The premium of cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 eased to $15 a tonne compared to $70 a week ago.

INVENTORIES: The high premium helped attract metal into LME-registered warehouses, with on-warrant stocks of copper jumping 27% to 65,925 tonnes in the last week. MCUSTX-TOTAL

DOLLAR: A firmer dollar capped gains in the industrial metals after a spike in U.S. bond yields triggered risk-off sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.1% to $2,174 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gains 0.6% to $2,788, lead CMPB3 fell 0.3% to $2,007, tin CMSN3 shed 0.7% to $24,280, nickel CMNI3 lost 1.3% to $16,215.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen and Tom Daly; editing by David Evans)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

