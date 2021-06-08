Commodities
BHP

METALS-Copper rises on supply disruption fears in Peru, Chile

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Copper prices advanced on Wednesday, supported by worries about potential disruptions in supply in Peru and Chile, the world's top two producers of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $9,995.50 a tonne by 0143 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.8% to 71,930 yuan ($11,246.27) a tonne.

Early results in Peru's presidential elections showed Socialist Pedro Castillo was narrowly in the lead on Tuesday. He had pledged to take up to 70% of profits from firms mining in the country's copper-rich Andes.

Meanwhile, a royalty bill proposed in Chile to tax copper sales and labour talks at miner BHP's BHP.AX mining operation in the country could hinder supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 advanced 1% to $18,115 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,445.50 a tonne while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.9% to 133,070 yuan a tonne, ShFE lead SPBcv1 rose 1.7% to 15,265 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.3% to 208,920 yuan a tonne.

* Tsingshan Holding Group is set to ramp up aluminium production in Indonesia in 2023, consultancy CRU said, as the Chinese stainless steel and nickel group diversifies operations in the country.

* As Indonesia prepares to ramp up domestic copper smelting, processors elsewhere must look for alternative sources of concentrate, which might cost more, consultancy firm CRU group said.

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $26 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016 and 77% lower from May 2020, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.

* The dollar clung to a small bounce as traders looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to gauge the global recovery and policymakers' thinking. FRX/

($1 = 6.3959 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

