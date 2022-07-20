METALS-Copper rises on softer U.S. dollar, upbeat risk sentiment

By Brijesh Patel

July 20 (Reuters) - Copper and most other industrial metals rebounded on Wednesday as the dollar weakened, while strong U.S. company earnings and easing recession fears boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets among investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 2.2% to $7,440 a tonne by 0418 GMT.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 1.3% to 57,230 yuan ($8,483.55) a tonne by the midday break.

"This push up (in metals) is just a reflection of higher risk appetite after last night's U.S. equity rally. In addition, there is some USD weakness that is supporting commodities," a Singapore-based metals trader said.

"I think copper will test the $7,475 level and break past it this afternoon and use the level as a temporary base for the rest of week."

Asian shares extended a global rally, as the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift sentiment and ease fears of a recession. MKTS/GLOB.N

Copper, used in power and construction and often seen as a gauge for global economic health, fell below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since November 2020 last week on demand worries due to slowing economic growth in top consumer China and elsewhere.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar =USD extended its losing streak to a fourth day to hover near two-week low, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

RATES: China kept its monthly benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans unchanged, matching market expectations.

DATA: New U.S. home-building activity fell to a nine-month low in June and permits for new construction projects slipped as well, the latest indication of a cooling housing market as surging mortgage rates reduce affordability.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.1% to $2,414 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 1.4% to $2,989.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% at $1,988.50 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.4% to $24,705.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.2%, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.4%, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.7%, lead SPBcv1 was down 0.1%, while tin SSNcv1 edged 0.1% higher.

($1 = 6.7460 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

