METALS-Copper rises on softer dollar, Chinese stimulus hope

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Copper pricesrose on Thursday, helped bya weaker dollar and expectations of more stimulus measures in top consumer China, but gains were capped by rising inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) <CMCU3> rose 0.4% to $8,052 per metric ton by 0619GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) <SCFcv1> edged up 0.2% at 66,750 yuan ($9,144.59) a ton.

The dollar was rooted near a two-week low after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed policymakers taking a cautious stance, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Chinese policymakers are weighing a new round of stimulus with the issuance of at least 1 trillion yuan ($136.95 billion) of additional sovereign debt for spending on infrastructure, a Bloomberg report said.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $70 a ton, the highest since December 2022, signalling solid demand for metal imports in China, where copper and aluminium consumption has been surprisingly resilient.

"This week, we are seeing greater interest in stockpiling from China, as downstream companies did not restock enough ahead of a week-long holiday. Traditionally, lower prices should boost some domestic demand in the meantime," said brokerage Sucden Financial in a note.

However, gains were capped by higher inventories of the metal, as stockpiles at LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL more than tripled in just three months to 179,675 tons, the highest since May 2022.

LME aluminium CMAL3was almost flat at $2,214.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.8% to $18,700, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% at $2,096.50, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.3% to $25,000, while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $2,472.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1was almost flat at 19,090 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 16,365 yuan, tin SSNcv1 advanced 1.1% to 213,320 yuan, nickel SNIcv1climbed 1.1% to 152,120 yuan and zinc SZNcv1was nearly unchanged at 21,300 yuan.

($1 = 7.2994 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

