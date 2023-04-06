METALS-Copper rises on softer dollar, but set for weekly loss amid demand worries

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a weekly drop as a raft of weak economic data this week stoked concerns about demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.9% to $8,861.50 a tonne by 0229 GMT. The contract has declined 1.5% so far this week from $8,993 a tonne last Friday.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data fuelled fears of a recession.

Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.2% at 68,740 yuan ($9,995.35) a tonne. It has lost 1% so far this week.

The dollar index dipped, as investors pondered how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact Federal Reserve policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.

Among other metals, LME zinc climbed 0.5% to $2,804 a tonne, aluminium advanced 0.3% to $2,340, tin added 0.9% at $24,308, lead was up 0.4% at $2,119, and nickel was up 1.6% to $23,075.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.6% to 18,705 yuan a tonne, zinc was little changed at 22,105 yuan, nickel rose 2.2% to 177,310 yuan, lead was up 0.6% at 15,315 yuan and tin slipped 1% to 195,670 yuan.

