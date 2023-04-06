METALS-Copper rises on softer dollar, but set for weekly loss amid demand worries

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a weekly drop as a raft of weak economic data this week stoked concerns about demand.
Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data fuelled fears of a recession.
Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.
The dollar index dipped, as investors pondered how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact Federal Reserve policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.
