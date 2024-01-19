News & Insights

METALS-Copper rises on softer dollar, but set for weekly loss

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

January 19, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper advanced on Friday as the dollar dipped, but the metal was headed for a weekly loss on weak Chinese economic data and a stronger greenback earlier in the week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,319.50 per metric ton by 0530 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% at 67,800 yuan ($9,422.29) a ton.

Both contracts, however, were set for the fourth straight weekly decline.

The dollar eased on Friday, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, but it was headed for a second weekly gain in a row on signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and caution about rate cuts from central bankers.

The weakening of the U.S. dollar, caused by a dovish Federal Reserve as inflation cools, will support demand for metals prices in 2024, analysts at BMI said in a note.

"Metals across the complex await the introduction of new stimulus measures from mainland China and assess the extent to which global economic growth is subdued... We expect to see a close tug-of-war between fundamentals and sentiment driven by macro factors throughout the year," they said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.1% to $2,165.50 a ton on Friday, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.5% to $16,235, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.4% to $2,085, tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at $25,460, while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.2% to $2,456.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,680 yuan a ton on Friday, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.8% to 20,685 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.9% to 128,360 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1.1% to 16,400 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.5% at 213,990 yuan.

Tin was the only base metal on track for a weekly gain on both bourses.

Tin mines closure in Wa State in Myanmar and Indonesia's upcoming presidential election - with potential implications for tin export policy - kept supply risks in check, Tom Langston, an analyst at the International Tin Association, said in a note.

($1 = 7.1957 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

