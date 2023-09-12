METALS-Copper rises on relief for China's property sector

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a major Chinese property firm was able to extend its debt payments, relieving pressure in a the sector that accounts for a large share of metals demand.

Country Garden 2007.HK, the largest private property developer in top copper consumer China, won an approval from its creditors to extend repayments on six onshore bonds by three years, two sources familiar with the matter said, sending its shares up as much as 10%.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,414 per metric ton by 0328 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 1% to 69,360 yuan ($9,517.80) per ton.

Copper and other metals prices have been weighed down by debt issue in the vast Chinese property sector, and Chinese authorities have been releasing measures to boost activities in real estate in an effort to revive its economic growth.

A weaker dollar, stronger yuan and better-than-expected Chinese loans data also helped with metals, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,209.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.2% to $2,514.50, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.3% to $20,430, lead CMPB3 declined 0.5% to $2,238.50, tin CMSN3 eased 0.1% to $25,790.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.1% to 19,285 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was almost unchanged at 166,110 yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.5% to 17,070 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.5% at 217,860 yuan.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 climbed as much as 2.6% to 21,830 yuan a ton, the highest since April 4, on expectation of better demand from the property sector following the Country Garden news.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Aug

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate July

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Aug

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Sept

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Sept

($1 = 7.2874 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.