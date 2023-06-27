METALS-Copper rises on low stockpiles, China stimulus hope

By Mai Nguyen

June 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as falling inventories in exchange warehouses and hopes for stimulus in China offset concerns over tepid demand in the world's biggest metals consuming market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was up 0.8% at $8,459.50 per metric ton by 0602 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% at 68,610 yuan ($9,511.86) per metric ton.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 rose to $31 a tonne, a level unseen since November last year, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

On-warrant copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 25,725 tons, the lowest level since October 2021. Inventories of the metal in SHFE and Chinese bonded warehouses have also been declining. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

"While LME copper prices remain under pressure given concerns over Chinese demand and a more hawkish Fed, LME copper spreads continue to strengthen, reflecting some tightness in the prompt market," ING analysts said in a report.

Floods in top copper producer Chile saw some mining disruption and supported prices.

Premier Li Qiang said China will launch "effective measures" to grow demand, and economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to reach the annual target of around 5%.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.2% to $2,174.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 2.5% to $20,805, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.8% to $2,369, lead CMPB3 was up 1% at $2,090.50 and tin CMSN3 climbed 1.8% to $26,100.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.6% to 18,295 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.8% to 20,190 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.3% to 162,280 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.7% to 15,495 yuan and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.5% to 213,160 yuan.

Lead inventories in LME warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL were last at 39,775 tons, up 97% since end-January.

($1 = 7.2131 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

