METALS-Copper rises on global economic recovery hopes

HANOI, April 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday on hopes of a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic against the backdrop of accelerating vaccine roll-outs and more countries emerging from lockdowns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $9,251 a tonne by 0401 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.2% to 68,680 yuan ($10,526.15) a tonne.

Governments of major economies have so far signalled stable policy outlook to nurture their recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, while more people are getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL fell for the second straight session, albeit only slightly, while the premium of cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 rose to $16 a tonne, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

However, stockpiles of copper in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH continued to rise, hitting their 11-month high of 202,464 tonnes at the end of last week, while Yangshan premium SMM-CUYP-CN was hovering near a five-month low at $50 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Nickel prices fell 1.5% to $16,125 a tonne on the LME CMNI3 and were down 1.6% to 120,970 yuan a tonne on ShFE SNIcv1. A trader said expected rising ore supply from the Philippines where the rainy season just ended will pressure prices in the coming months.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,328 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,865.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.4% to 18,140 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.1% to 184,690 yuan a tonne.

* Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday

($1 = 6.5247 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

