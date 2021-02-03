METALS-Copper rises on economic recovery optimism, easing liquidity worries

HANOI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday boosted by easing liquidity worries in China and as solid economic data and progress on stimulus in the United States raised hopes of a global economic recovery.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $7,865 a tonne by 0237 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 jumped 1.3% to 57,880 yuan ($8,962.67) a tonne.

U.S. data showed private payrolls rebounding more than expected in January, while service activities also improved strongly, pointing to signs of a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Adding to the optimism, the U.S. Congress pushed ahead with a maneuver to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The plan is still pending a vote at the Senate.

In China, a central bank official said the People's Bank of China will keep liquidity reasonably ample, easing money supply worries in the world's top metals consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soaring sales of consumer goods such as washing machines, fridges, freezers and cars in the world outside China are expected to invigorate copper consumption and create shortages later this year.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.9% to $1,991 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.4% at $17,720 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $2,633 a tonne.

*ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 jumped 1.9% to 15,265 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.7% at 19,910 yuan a tonne.

* Asian stocks came under pressure as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Feb

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Feb

1330 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly

1500 US Factory Orders MM Dec

($1 = 6.4579 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

