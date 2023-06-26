METALS-Copper rises on dwindling inventories

June 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as low supplies amid falling inventories in exchange warehouses offset concerns over tepid demand and a lack of fresh stimulus in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.6% $8,441.50 per metric ton by 0309 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% at 68,540 yuan ($9,495.57) per metric ton.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 rose to $31 a tonne, a high level unseen since November last year, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

On-warrant copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 25,725 tons, the lowest level since October 2021. Inventories of the metal in SHFE and Chinese bonded warehouses have also been declining. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.1% to $2,172 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 1.9% to $20,695, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.6% to $2,365.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% at $2,087.50 and tin CMSN3 climbed 1.1% to $25,915.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.6% to 18,300 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 20,180 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.7% to 161,630 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.8% to 15,490 yuan and tin SSNcv1 shed 1% to 212,300 yuan.

Lead inventories in LME warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL were last at 39,775 tons, up 97% since end-January.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA May

1230 US Durable Goods May

1400 US Consumer Confidence June

1400 US New Home Sales-Units May

($1 = 7.2181 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

