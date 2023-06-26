News & Insights

METALS-Copper rises on dwindling inventories

Credit: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

June 26, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as low supplies amid falling inventories in exchange warehouses offset concerns over tepid demand and a lack of fresh stimulus in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.6% $8,441.50 per metric ton by 0309 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% at 68,540 yuan ($9,495.57) per metric ton.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 rose to $31 a tonne, a high level unseen since November last year, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

On-warrant copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL fell to 25,725 tons, the lowest level since October 2021. Inventories of the metal in SHFE and Chinese bonded warehouses have also been declining. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.1% to $2,172 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 1.9% to $20,695, zinc CMZN3 advanced 1.6% to $2,365.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% at $2,087.50 and tin CMSN3 climbed 1.1% to $25,915.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.6% to 18,300 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 20,180 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.7% to 161,630 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.8% to 15,490 yuan and tin SSNcv1 shed 1% to 212,300 yuan.

Lead inventories in LME warehouses MPBSTX-TOTAL were last at 39,775 tons, up 97% since end-January.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA May

1230 US Durable Goods May

1400 US Consumer Confidence June

1400 US New Home Sales-Units May

($1 = 7.2181 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
