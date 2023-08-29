METALS-Copper rises on China support, softer dollar

Updates prices at 0538 GMT, adds quotes

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as policy support from top consumer China and a weaker dollar lifted risk appetite for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $8,424 per metric ton by 0538 GMT as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.5% to 69,270 yuan a ton.

The dollar eased as traders refrained from placing big bets ahead of key U.S. economic data scheduled later this week, making greenback-priced metals more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

China's move on Monday to boost its stock marketalso lent some support.

"China stimulus updates remain the focus for our outlook for base metals," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

"We continue to expect data surprises to the downside to increase the likelihood of a significant China stimulus package, which we see positive for base metals prices into the end of this year," they added.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.1% to $2,174.50 a ton, while nickel CMNI3 slipped 1.1% to $20,560 from a three-week high hit in the previous session. Zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.6% to $2,420, on track for a seventh session of gain in eight.

LME lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,153, on track for a third straight loss. LME tin CMSN3 shed as much as 1.6% to $25,080, its lowest since Aug. 18.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8% to 18,740 yuan a ton, while nickel SNIcv1 fell as much as 2.9% to 164,040 yuan, its lowest since Aug. 17. Zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9% to 20,845 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 fell to its lowest since Aug. 22 at 16,225 yuan.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 was on track for a fourth straight loss, down 1.3% to 211,800 yuan.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng)

