METALS-Copper rises on China rate cuts, softer dollar

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices inched higher on Tuesday from a six-week low hit in the last session, as top metals consumer China cut short-term loan rates and reverse repo rates, and as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.1% to $8,300 per metric ton by 0228 GMT, on track for its first session of gain in four.

The dollar index .DXY eased from a five-week high hit in the previous session.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months, in a sign that authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 68,240 yuan ($9,381.62) per metric ton.

But gains were capped as property investment in China extended its fall for the 17th consecutive month in July, and home sales slumped amid a deepening debt crisis, especially at real estate giant Country Garden2007.HK.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.4% to $2,154.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.2% to $20,135, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.5% to $2,361, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.2% at $2,099.50, while tin CMSN3 fell 0.1% to $25,305.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,420 yuan per metric ton, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.4% to 164,130 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.3% to 20,385 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.1% to 15,885 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 lost 2.1% to 213,260 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng July

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate June

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change July

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Aug

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Aug

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total July

1230 US Import Prices YY July

1230 US Retail Sales MM July

($1 = 7.2738 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

