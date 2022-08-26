METALS-Copper rises on China demand optimism, low stocks

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose for a second straight session on Friday and were headed for a weekly gain, as hopes grew that fresh stimulus measures by top metals consumer China would boost demand amid declining inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $8,177 a tonne, by 0435 GMT. It has gained 1.2% this week.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 1.7% to 63,480 yuan ($9,260.66) a tonne by midday break.

Copper has rebounded by 17% since touching 20-month lows on July 15, but it is still down 25% from a record peak hit in March.

"The new stimulus policies announced by China and the new infrastructure projects that will be coming into market is expected to boost the demand," said He Tianyu, a copper demand analyst at CRU Group.

"Also, a major factor is the relatively tight supply in the market and very low inventory."

China will add 19 new policies on top of the existing steps unveiled in May, including raising the quota on policy financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.69 billion), to support its COVID-hit economy.

Recent economic data from the United States and Germany also lifted prospects for better demand outlook for the metals.

Stocks of copper MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME registered warehouses fell 1,150 tonnes to their lowest level since June 24 to 122,125 tonnes.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, expects the price of the red metal to fall to $3.40 per pound in 2023 from an average of $3.90 this year. It plans for higher production to offset the fall in tax revenue.

The dollar held firm ahead of a keenly awaited speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which traders hope could offer clues about the central bank's interest rate-hike plans. USD/

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.2% at $2,429 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 0.9% to $3,579.50, lead CMPB3 fell 0.7% to $1,963 and tin CMSN3 gained 0.4% to $24,400.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6%, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.7%, nickel SNIcv1 gained 1.6%, lead SPBcv1 was down 0.7%, and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.5%.

($1 = 6.8548 Chinese yuan renminbi)

