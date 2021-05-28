METALS-Copper rises on Biden's budget plans, Chile supply threat

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - London copper advanced on Friday, on track for a monthly gain, as traders bet on prospects of a massive U.S. federal spending while supply concerns in Chile also lent support to prices.

Copper is often termed as the bellwether of the global economy and also widely used in infrastructure projects.

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, the New York Times reported, and that will likely boost growth and infrastructure.

Strikes at BHP's BHP.AX Escondida and Spence mines in top producer Chile continue to threaten global supply.

"Sentiment received a boost after Biden's proposed a $6 trillion budget, including a huge upgrade of U.S. infrastructure," said ANZ analysts in a note.

"Copper has suffered its own supply side issues ... Escondida and Spence copper mines continue to operate, but at reduced levels," ANZ said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $10,277 a tonne, as of 0454 GMT, and was on track for its second straight monthly gain.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 2.6% to 73,630 yuan ($11,562.14) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.4% to $18,140 a tonne and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.3% to 132,860 yuan a tonne. A China-based trader said demand for nickel is "very good".

* ShFE tin SSNcv1 hit a record high of 209,990 yuan a tonne and LME tin CMSN3 rose to its highest since May 2011 of $30,800 a tonne.

* Earthquakes following a volcanic eruption in Goma, a city near Congo's border with Rwanda, are disrupting exports of tin concentrate from mineral-rich North Kivu province, the International Tin Association said on Thursday.

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN dropped to $35.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 2016, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China.

($1 = 6.3682 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

