METALS-Copper rises in London as dollar eases

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose in London on Thursday, rebounding from a six-week low hit in the previous session, as a softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $8,311.50 per metric ton by 0111 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 67,730 yuan ($9,412.17) a ton.

The dollar index .DXY eased from a one-month peak versus major peers.

However, copper is still on track for the fourth straight week of losses on both bourses, weighed down by a strong dollar as bets of U.S. rate cuts receded.

On the COMEX, short positions on copper shot up in the first week of 2024, and money managers turned net short on copper by Jan. 9 for the first time since Nov. 14 last year, latest data showed.

"The dollar's upside is largely driven by weakening expectations of an early cut from the Fed this year. We expect this narrative to continue into Q2 2024, keeping base metals trading at the lower end of recent ranges," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,186 a ton, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.4% to $2,476, while nickel CMNI3 fell 0.2% to $16,055, lead CMPB3 eased 0.1% to $2,063, and tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% at $25,215.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.5% to 18,775 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 shed 0.3% to 127,220 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.6% to 20,860 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 16,230 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was almost unchanged at 213,290 yuan.

($1 = 7.1960 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

