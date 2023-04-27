METALS-Copper rises, eyes monthly drop as demand disappoints

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices found some support from a weaker dollar on Friday, while heading for monthly losses, as demand for the metal fell below expectations amid slow global economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.4% at $8,622.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT. The contract has lost 4.1% so far this month.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.7% to 67,230 yuan ($9,725.86) a tonne, down 3% so far in March.

The dollar index =USD fell on Friday, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The price rises followed by opportunistic buying after falling to a four-month low in the previous session, as supply headwinds still weighed on investors sentiment, according to an ANZ research note.

Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK recorded a 15% on-year drop in its first quarter copper production to 58,644 tonnes, while it maintained full-year copper production guidance at between 305,000 tonnes and 353,000 tonnes.

Throughout April, copper prices remained under pressure as slow economic growth globally clouded the demand outlook of the metal widely used in transportation, construction and home appliances.

LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.3% at $2,326 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.5% to $24,225, zinc CMZN3 rose 1.1% to $2,649, tin CMSN3 was up 1.2% to $26,195, and lead CMPB3 ticked 0.8% up to $2,115.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.5% to 18,480 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.2% to 15,260 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.1% to 210,320 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.1% to 183,730 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.5% to 21,330 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.