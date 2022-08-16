METALS-Copper rises, but cloudy demand outlook limits gains

(Updates prices, adds details)

By Mai Nguyen

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, tracking upbeat sentiment in the U.S. markets on prospects of a less-aggressive approach by the Federal Reserve, although gains were limited on weak China data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $8,001 a tonne, as of 0534 GMT, having dropped 2.8% in the previous session, the steepest daily decline in a month.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rise 0.3% to 62,140 yuan ($9,154.39) a tonne.

"The price movement is just in line with macro numbers, like high yield debt in the United States and U.S. equity markets. The only thing keeping it from moving higher in larger steps is the weak China demand," said a trader.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with growth shares extending a recent rally, helped last week by signs that inflation may have peaked in July.

Also lifting sentiment were Chinese regulators who instructed state-owned China Bond Insurance Co Ltd to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers to help alleviate debts and defaults in the sector that consumes many metals.

However, metals demand outlook remained tepid after China reported poor economic data in July.

"I think we will have a small window for a relief rally today until tomorrow, then soften for the rest of the week as U.S. stocks take a breather from the recent rally and drag the rest of the risky assets down with it," the trader said.

LME aluminium increased 1.3% to $2,420.50 a tonne, zinc was up 0.8% at $3,592 a tonne, while lead fell 0.7% to $2,163.50 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium declined 0.7% to 18,140 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 1.9% to 173,460 yuan a tonne, lead eased 0.5% to 15,025 yuan a tonne while zinc rose 1.2% to 25,010 yuan a tonne.

Aluminium producer Henan Zhongfu Industrial said they were suspending production this week as China's Sichuan province rationed industrial electricity consumption in its worst heat wave in 60 years.

($1 = 6.7880 yuan)

