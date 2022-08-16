Commodities

METALS-Copper rises, but cloudy China outlook caps gains

Copper rose on Tuesday, tracking upbeat sentiment in the U.S. markets on prospects that the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing for the economy, but gains were limited as weak China data clouded demand outlook in the biggest consumer.

    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was
up 0.8% at $8,040 a tonne, as of 0307 GMT, having dropped 2.8%
in the previous session, the steepest daily decline in a month.
    The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange <SCFcv1> climbed 0.6% to 62,310 yuan
($9,180.38) a tonne.
    "The price movement is just in line with macro numbers, like
high yield debt in the United States and U.S. equity markets.
The only thing keeping it from moving higher in larger steps is
the weak China demand," said a trader.
    U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with growth shares extending a
recent rally, helped last week by signs that inflation may have
peaked in July. [nL1N2ZR221]
    "I think we will have a small window for a relief rally
today until tomorrow, then soften for the rest of the week as
U.S. stocks take a breather from the recent rally and drag the
rest of the risky assets down with it," the trader said.
    LME aluminium <CMAL3> increased 1.4% to $2,424.50 a tonne,
zinc <CMZN3> was up 1% at $3,598 a tonne, while lead <CMPB3>
fell 0.3% to $2,171 a tonne.
    ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> declined 0.6% to 18,165 yuan a
tonne, nickel <SNIcv1> fell 1.2% to 174,710 yuan a tonne, lead
<SPBcv1> eased 0.5% to 15,030 yuan a tonne while zinc <SZNcv1>
rose 1.4% to 25,065 yuan a tonne.
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0430  Japan    Tertiary Ind Act NSA      June
    0600  UK       Claimant Count Unem Chng  July
    0600  UK       ILO Unemployment Rate     June
    0600  UK       HMRC Payrolls Change      July
    0630  India    WPI Inflation YY          July
    0900  EU       Total Trade Balance SA    June
    0900  Germany  ZEW Economic Sentiment    Aug
    0900  Germany  ZEW Current Conditions    Aug
    1230  US       Housing Starts Number     July
    1315  US       Industrial Production MM  July
        

     ($1 = 6.7873 yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters
Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
