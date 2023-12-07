METALS-Copper rises as upbeat China data lifts demand prospects

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, often considered a gauge of global economic health, advanced on Friday as data showing improved exports from top metals consumer China signalled better demand prospects for the commodity sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $8,378 per metric ton by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.6% to 67,950 yuan ($9,498.58) a ton.

On a weekly basis, LME copper is set for the first fall in four, as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper is used in a variety of industries.

China's exports grew for the first time in six months in November, suggesting factories in the world's second-largest economy are attracting buyers through discount pricing to get over a prolonged slump in demand.

The country's November copper imports climbed 10.1% from the prior month to the highest in almost two years, as dwindling stocks and a stronger yuan bolstered buying interest.

The premium to import copper into China SMM-CUYP-CN hovered around a one-year high level at $112.50 a ton, indicating rising demand to get the metal into China.

Both LME aluminium CMAL3 and LME zinc CMZN3 were on track for the biggest weekly decline since Oct. 6.

On the contrary, LME tin CMSN3 is set for the biggest weekly gain since July 7, up 4% week-on-week so far.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.2% to 18,465 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 3% to 133,330 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 20,710 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 0.4% to 207,890 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 0.6% to 15,435 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.9% to $2,152.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 2.4% to $16,900, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1% to $2,429.50, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.4% to $2,026.50 and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.1% at $24,695.

0430 India Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Dec 8

0430 India Cash Reserve Ratio Dec 8

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Nov

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Nov

1330 US Unemployment Rate Nov

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Dec

1600 Russia CPI MM, YY Nov

($1 = 7.1537 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

