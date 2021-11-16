METALS-Copper rises as risk sentiment improves after Xi-Biden summit

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved on positive developments from a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $9,724 a tonne by 0326 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 71,050 yuan ($11,157.35) a tonne.

Biden and Xi stressed their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict. Xi called Biden an "old friend" and said the two sides must increase communication and cooperation.

China's yuan hit a more than five-month high against the dollar, as investors embraced positive developments from the presidential talks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract MCU0-3 fell to $32.50 a tonne, the lowest level since Oct. 8, indicating that the tightness in nearby supplies has eased.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.7% to 144,060 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.4% to 22,855 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 shed 1.4% to 19,185 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.9% to 15,255 yuan a tonne.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,653 a tonne, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.4% to $19,670 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 increased to $3,230.50 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were mostly higher, as relief in China's property sector supported sentiment. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Oct

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Sept

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Oct

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q3

1330 US Retail Sales MM Oct

1415 US Industrial Production MM Oct

($1 = 6.3680 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.