METALS-Copper rises as markets cheer China's pledge to support economy

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Copper climbed on Monday as traders found comfort in top metals consumer China's pledge to stabilise its COVID-ravaged economy, while tight global supply also supported prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.4% to $8,384.50 a tonne by 0152 GMT, after a weekly loss driven by a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve that lead to fears that longer interest rate hikes would exacerbate demand for metals.

Meanwhile, the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.4% at 65,710 yuan ($9,423.49) a tonne.

China will focus on stabilising its $17-trillion economy in 2023 and step up policy adjustments to ensure key targets are hit, said a statement last Friday following an agenda-setting meeting attended by President Xi Jinping and his senior officials.

Tight stockpiles also lent some support, traders said.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE fell 18.5% week-on-week to 64,041 tonnes last Friday.

Copper stocks on the LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL ticked 375 tonnes higher to 84,100 tonnes last Friday, but were more than halved from 180,925 tonnes seen in May.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 1.2% at $2,402.5 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 1.5% to $3,062.5, and lead CMPB3 gained 0.5% to $2,163, and tin CMSN3 advanced 1.7% at $23,940.

China's aluminium imports in November fell 35.7% from a year earlier as a result of mounting domestic supply, also as the COVID-hit economy continued to temper demand for the light metal.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.3% to 18,695 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 added 1% to 194,160 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 1.2% to 23,980 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 slid 0.6% to 216,470 yuan.

($1 = 6.9730 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

