METALS-Copper rises as firm yuan supports Chinese demand

Credit: REUTERS/MOHSIN RAZA

November 23, 2023 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose in London on Thursday as the U.S. currency =USD weakened, supporting demand for the dollar-priced metal from buyers using Chinese yuan and other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $8,409.5 per metric ton by 1732 GMT.

Copper, used in power and construction, is up just 0.5% so far this year due to the patchy post-pandemic recovery of demand in China, the world's largest metals consumer, and concerns about economic growth elsewhere. The downturn in euro zone business activity eased in November but remained broad-based.

"The rise in the yuan against the dollar has supported Chinese traders' purchasing power in the international market, visible in the Yangshan premium's SMM-CUYP-CN yearly high," said SP Angel metals associate Arthur Parish. The yuan hovered around a four-month high against the dollar on Thursday.

"Some front running ahead of a new wave of (China's) property stimulus is also supporting buying," he added. China's government advisers are calling for a steady growth target in 2024 and more fiscal stimulus, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the discount for near-term delivery versus the LME three-month copper contract CMCU0-3 broke through the $100 mark to reach $100.5 at Wednesday's market close, its highest since 1992 - indicating plentiful immediate supply.

On the technical front, copper is facing resistance from the 200-day moving average at $8,459.

The dollar index was last down 0.1%. With markets shut in Japan and the United States, currencies traded with some volatility, as liquidity was thinner than usual. FRX/

LME nickel CMNI3 was up 0.9% at $16,585, stepping away from $16,280, its lowest since April 2021, touched earlier in the session. Nickel is down 45% so far this year, making it the worst performer across LME base metals, as rising supply in Indonesia creates a global surplus.

Aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.2% to $2,222, zinc CMZN3 rose 2.0% to $2,541.8, lead CMPB3 fell 0.3% to $2,214.5 and tin CMSN3 lost 1.5% to $24,300.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in London; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

