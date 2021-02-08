METALS-Copper rises as dollar weakens to near 1-week low

HANOI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals on the London Metal Exchange more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $8,079 a tonne by 0229 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.3% to 59,340 yuan ($9,203.00) a tonne.

The dollar .DXY languished near its lowest in a week as investors began entertaining doubts about the scale of a recent rally driven by expectations of a faster pandemic recovery in the United States than elsewhere.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $2,031 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.5% to $18,260 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 increased 0.1% to $2,654.50 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.7% at 15,780 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 gained 0.9% at 134,540 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 dropped 2.2% to 162,550 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Demand for aluminium is extending its recovery so far this year despite a second wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, an executive at Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK said.

* Instead of increasing, as they usually do in the run up to the Lunar New Year, copper stocks in China have dropped to near decade lows on robust demand from factories that are maintaining high operating rates over the usually slow holiday period.

* Global stocks were poised to rise again in Asian trading after another record-setting day on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS

($1 = 6.4479 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

