METALS-Copper rises as dollar weakens to multi-month lows

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

HANOI, June 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $10,328 a tonne by 0319 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.6% to 74,160 yuan ($11,642.44) a tonne.

The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,490.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.7% to $18,240 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.5% to $3,076.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.2% to 18,855 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 was up 0.5% to 132,900 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.5% to 15,670 yuan a tonne.

* China's factory activity growth slowed slightly in May as raw material costs grew at their fastest pace in over a decade, weighing on the output of small and export-oriented firms.

* Asian stock markets rose while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

