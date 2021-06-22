METALS-Copper rises as dollar weakens ahead of Fed chief testimony

HANOI, June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar paused for breath ahead of a highly-anticipated testimony from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell due later in the day, making the greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar has gained sharply since the Fed last week flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on Monday as markets looked to testimony from Powell for guidance on the U.S. central bank.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $9,238 a tonne, as of 0336 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.2% to 67,600 yuan ($10,461.00) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global world refined copper market showed a 19,000 tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 108,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin.

* Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.744 million tonnes last month from revised 5.543 million tonnes in April, data from the International Aluminium Institute showed on Monday.

* The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 15,600 tonnes in April from a shortfall of 17,100 tonnes in March, data from the International Nickel Study Group (showed on Monday.

* LME nickel CMNI3 rose 1.4% to $17,695 a tonne and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 climbed 3% to 132,010 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Global shares extended their recovery, with Asian markets bouncing from four-weeks lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about any near-term rise in U.S. interest rates. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 US Existing Home Sales May

1100 EU Consumer Confidence Flash June

1800 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies

before U.S. House of Representatives Select

Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis

($1 = 6.4621 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.