METALS-Copper rises as dollar softens ahead of key US data

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened ahead of a barrage of crucial U.S. economic data this week, while China's measure to support its stock market also lifted risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5% to $8,397.50 per metric ton by 0240 GMT as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 69,070 yuan a ton.

The dollar eased as traders refrained from placing big bets ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data, including the PCE price index on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, that could define the outlook for interest rates.

A softer greenback makes the dollar-priced metals more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Also helping risk sentiment across financial assets was China's move on Monday to boost its stock market by slashing stamp duty, among other measures.

China is the world's biggest metals consumer.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,160.50 a ton, while nickel CMNI3 slipped 1.2% to $20,540 from a three-week high hit in the previous session. Zinc CMZN3 climbed 1% to $2,406.50, on track for a seventh session of gain in eight.

LME lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,153, on track for a third straight loss. LME tin CMSN3 shed 1.6% to $25,085, its lowest since Aug. 18.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,655 yuan a ton, while nickel SNIcv1 fell as much as 2.6% to 164,520 yuan, its lowest since Aug. 17. Zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.6% to 20,805 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 fell to its lowest since Aug. 22 at 16,225 yuan.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 was on track for a fourth straight loss, down 1.7% to 210,980 yuan.

