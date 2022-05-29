METALS-Copper rises as dollar slips, China eases COVID curbs
May 30 (Reuters) - Copper extended gains to a one-week high on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China would revive demand for the metals.
Nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped more than 6% to a three-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $9,515 a tonne by 0142 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 23 at $9,549 in early Asian trade.
* The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 72,050 yuan ($10,785.93) a tonne.
* Shanghai nickel SNIcv1 jumped 6.2% to 210,000 yuan a tonne, its highest since May 6.
* The dollar nursed last week's losses on Monday and was headed for its first monthly drop in five months, as investors have scaled back bets that rising U.S. rates will spur further gains and as fears of a global recession have receded a little. USD/
* A weaker greenback makes metals priced in dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies.
* Shanghai said on Sunday "unreasonable" curbs on businesses will be removed from June 1, as it looks to lift its COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing reopened parts of its public transport as well as some malls and other venues as infections stabilised.
* Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 23.7% from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday, while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. MKTS/GLOB
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May
1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May
1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May
PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3
Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1
Three month LME aluminium CMAL3
Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1
Three month LME zinc CMZN3
Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1
Three month LME lead CMPB3
Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1
Three month LME nickel CMNI3
Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1
Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1
($1 = 6.6800 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on hopes stuck supply from Black Sea could start moving
- Farmers allowed to pull land out of federal conserved contracts amid global food crisis -USDA
- Norsk Hydro may shut aluminium plant in Slovakia without CO2 compensation