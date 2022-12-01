METALS-Copper rises as dollar slides, China loosens COVID curbs

Updates prices

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Thursday climbed to their strongest in two weeks, supported by a weaker dollar and signs that top metals consumer China was shifting away from its stringent COVID-19 curbs policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 1% at $8,321.50 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT. It had earlier scaled a two-week peak of $8,363.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded January copper contract SCFcv1 rose 1.7% to 65,890 yuan ($9,332.46) a tonne. Earlier in the session, it hit 66,050 yuan, its highest since Nov. 18.

China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs.

"We believe that Chinese authorities are shifting to a 'living with COVID' stance, as reflected in new rules that allow people to do 'home isolation' instead of being ferried away to quarantine facilities," ANZ analysts said in a note.

The dollar index =USD extended Wednesday's more than 1% drop, dipping 0.28% to 105.48, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

"Remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were received positively by markets, setting off a rally in bond markets and a sell-off in the U.S. dollar," ANZ analysts said.

Powell signalled on Wednesday it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes following the Fed's aggressive tightening moves to curb inflation.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was little changed at $2,476.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 1.1% to $3,069.50, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.8% to $23,100, while lead CMPB3 slipped 0.5% to $2,181.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.5% to 19,125 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.9% to 202,440 yuan, zinc SZNcv advanced 2.9% to 24,500 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 0.9% to 186,760 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 15,750 yuan.

($1 = 7.0603 yuan)

