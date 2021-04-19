METALS-Copper rises as dollar near six-week lows

Commodities

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $9,382 a tonne by 0153 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.7% to 69,200 yuan ($10,636.34) a tonne.

The dollar =USD wallowed near a six-week low against its peers on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields have hovered below a 14-month peak touched last month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.3% to $2,336 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,855 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.7% to $26,910 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.3% to 18,125 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 0.8% to 120,980 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.6% to 21,755 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 increased 1.3% to 15,255 yuan a tonne.

* The global nickel market surplus expanded to 6,200 tonnes in February from a downwardly revised surplus of 3,500 tonnes in the previous month, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.

* China's industry ministry said on Monday it would compile records this year on energy consumption by key enterprises in energy-intensive industries such as aluminium in order to help promote conservation and efficiency.

* Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM has improved its 2021 production forecast slightly as one of its mines is resuming work ahead of schedule after flooding.

* Asian shares dropped back in early trading, following an overnight retreat on Wall Street, while the dollar stayed at multi-week lows against other major currencies. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

