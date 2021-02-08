METALS-Copper rises as dire U.S. jobs data boosts stimulus hopes

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices gained on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data boosted hopes for a U.S. stimulus package that could support demand for metals and a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.1% to $7,996.50 a tonne by 0809 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1closed up 1.6% at 58,590 yuan ($9,073.45) a tonne.

Hopes for the passage of a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 aid package from the United States rose after weak jobs data showed the U.S. labour market recovery is stalling.

"A weak U.S. jobs report boosted hopes of further stimulus measures and created a risk-on tone across markets," said ANZ analysts in a note.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,029.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.3% at $18,085 a tonne and tin CMSN3 advanced 0.3% to $23,195 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv rose 2.1% to 15,780 yuan a tonne, nickel SNICv1 gained 1.7% to 133,550 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 jumped 1.3% to 166,260 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Mongolia's government is seeking an agreement from miner Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX to terminate a deal to expand the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the Gobi Desert, the Financial Times reported.

* China's new bank loans could surge to a record high in January on a seasonal boost, a Reuters poll showed, while 2021 credit growth may be constrained by some marginal tightening of monetary policy.

* LME cash copper was at a $14.50-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, the highest since September 2020, indicating tight nearby supplies.

* ShFE tin inventories SSN-TOTAL-W jumped to 6,911 tonnes, their highest since June 2019, but LME tin stockpiles MSNSTX-TOTAL hovered near its lowest since May 810 at tonnes.

($1 = 6.4573 yuan)

