METALS-Copper rises as China's rate cut boosts risk sentiment

June 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday after top metals consumer China cut borrowing costs for the first time in 10 months to prop up its economic growth which could eventually improve metals demand.

China's central bank lowered its seven-day reverse repo rate in a move that typically signals potential changes in longer-term rates to restore market confidence and prop up a stalling post-pandemic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,337 per metric ton by 0456 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost unchanged at 67,130 yuan ($9,377.66) per metric ton.

A softer dollar, pressured by caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day, also helped make the greenback-priced metal cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Chinese copper cathode consumption in June is better than in May due to tightness of scrap and cheaper cathode prices, but China's total copper demand, including scrap, was still weaker month-on-month, said He Tianyu, a copper analyst at CRU Group.

"There is an oversupply in (copper) semis. The market competitiveness is becoming more severe. People are very sensitive to price," the analyst said, adding that copper demand will likely pick up when prices fall below 65,000 yuan.

More stimulus supporting investment, trade and the domestic market are needed for the physical copper demand and trading activities to improve sustainably, He Tianyu said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.4% to $2,237 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,365, nickel CMNI3 rose 1.1% to $20,975, lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,064.50, tin CMSN3increased 0.2% to $25,950.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.3% to 18,285 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.4% to 160,700 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 19,795 yuan, tin SSNIcv1 fell 1.1% to 210,310 yuan while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 15,305 yuan.

($1 = 7.1585 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

