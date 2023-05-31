METALS-Copper rises as China posts surprising factory growth

News & Insights

May 31, 2023 — 10:45 pm EDT

June 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday as top consumer China posted a surprising growth in factory activities, boosting sentiment and hope for better demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 1% to $8,165.50 a tonne by 0222 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 1.2% to 65,560 yuan ($9,484.82) a tonne.

China's factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May from decline, a private sector survey showed, driven by improved production and demand, helping struggling firms that have been hit by slumping profits.

A weaker dollar, pressured by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month, also helped make greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME nickel CMNI3 rose 1.1% to $20,800 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 increased 1.5% to $2,281.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.7% at $2,026 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $25,410 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 was almost unchanged at $2,245 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.1% to 18,130 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.2% to 191,90 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 207,800 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.9% to 158,640 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 0.6% to 15,115 yuan a tonne.

