METALS-Copper rises after 3-day slump as weak dollar lends support

May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday after a three-day slump, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, but the metal was set for a weekly drop as worries persisted about an economic slowdown in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $9,399.50 a tonne, as of 0709 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended daytime trade 1% higher at 71,900 yuan ($10,677.64) a tonne.

For the week, copper - which is often used as a gauge of global economic health - was down 0.2%, while other metals also headed for weekly losses.

"Metals marked time with concerns about Chinese demand acting as a weight on sentiment, while the weaker dollar and lift in risk tone acted as support," analysts at Westpac said in a note.

The dollar sank to a one-month low versus major peers on Friday, as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations amid signs the U.S. central bank might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year.

A weaker greenback makes metals priced in dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies.

CHINA: Profits at China's industrial firms fell at their fastest pace in two years in April as high raw material prices and supply chain chaos caused by COVID-19 curbs squeezed margins and disrupted factory activity.

ALUMINIUM: Workers at Russian aluminium giant Rusal's RUAL.MM Guinea bauxite mine Compagnie des Bauxites de Dian Dian went on strike on Thursday, in a move Rusal said was illegal.

PRICES: LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,875.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.9% to $3,770, lead CMPB3 added 0.8% to $2,143.50, tin CMSN3 slipped 0.1% to $33,600, and nickel CMNI3 advanced 1.4% to $27,590.

In Shanghai, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.2%, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.6%, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.1%, while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.4%. Low nickel inventory in China lifted the metal SNIcv1 by 4.2%.

($1 = 6.7337 Chinese yuan)

