METALS-Copper retreats on recession and Chinese demand fears

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices recoiled on Thursday on worries about weak demand as top metals consumer China prepares for a holiday and other economies slow down under the weight of high interest rates.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1.5% to $9,180 a tonne by 1115 GMT after touching its highest in more than seven months on Wednesday at $9,550.

"It has been a very strong picture across most metals, largely due to China reopening trade, but it will be a bumpy road," said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

China's lifting of COVID-19 controls spurred optimism about a rebound in metals demand, sending copper on a rally that peaked on Wednesday at 16% over 10 sessions.

"As we go into the Chinese New Year period, the likelihood is that COVID cases will accelerate, and that could weigh on metals demand in the short term," Shah said.

Chinese markets will be closed next week to celebrate the Lunar New Year, a traditionally weak period for metals consumption.

It is also a time when millions are travelling for long-awaited reunions with family, which could lead to fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $31.50 a tonne on Wednesday for its lowest since April 2022, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

Weak U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday refuelled fears of a recession triggered by rising interest rates to fight inflation.

The biggest loser on the LME was aluminium CMAL3, which slumped 2.9% to $2,561 a tonne.

Shah pointed to a potential increase in supply of the energy-intensive metal because some smelters that closed in the face of soaring natural gas prices might soon resume output.

Natural gas prices TRNLTTFMc1 have slid by half over the past month and are down 81% from their September peak.

LME zinc CMZN3, another metal affected by smelter suspensions in Europe, eased 1.5% to $3,353.50 a tonne.

Lead CMPB3 was down 0.9% at $2,162.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 fell 2.1% to $28,480, but nickel CMNI3 gained 1.6% to $28,295.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.