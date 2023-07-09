METALS-Copper retreats on China inflation data; supply risks limit losses

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Monday, as China's inflation data missed expectations and exacerbated demand worries, although risks over global supply lent some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $8,364 per metric ton by 0201 GMT, following a marginal weekly gain.

China's factory gate deflation deepened in June while consumer prices were unchanged, data showed, as a faltering post-COVID recovery weighed on demand.

The dollar index =USD ticked up as investors mulled on how much further the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates following a miss in U.S. jobs data last week.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 added 0.3% to 67,940 yuan ($9,402.16) per metric ton.

Investors also weighed possible lasting disruptions over copper supplies amid low inventories. The metal used widely in power, construction and transportation sectors.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw its production fall 14% on-year in May.

Copper miners in Peru, the world's No.2 copper producer already battling political uncertainty and regular protests, say they have another hurdle to revving up stalled production of the red metal: too much red tape.

LME tin CMSN3 slid 1.8% to $27,820, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.5% to $2,350, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.1% to $2,054, and nickel CMNI3 moved down 0.5% to $20,700, while aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.6% at $2,158 a metric ton.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.2% to 19,920 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.2% to 15,465 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.2% to 161,250 yuan, tin SSNcv1 lost 2.2% at 229,340 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.9% to 18,005 yuan a metric ton.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2260 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.